Gwen Stefani Replicates ‘Just A Girl’ Music Video Look For New Single Artwork, 51-Year-Old Hasn’t Aged A Day

Gwen Stefani has fans going wild over her latest announcement. The three-time Grammy Award winner had teased on Thursday night that a new song was on its way. However, she didn’t specifically state when.

Less than 24 hours later, the “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker took to Instagram to announce that her next single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” will be released on Monday, December 7. Not only that, Stefani treated fans to the incredible artwork that sees her a throwback version of herself pointing to her latest reinvention.

On the left, the former No Doubt frontwoman replicated her iconic “Just A Girl” video look. Stefani wore a white crop top that featured red and blue around the v-neck and jewels embroidered all over. The item of clothing appeared to be the exact same garment from the video. She teamed the attire with loose-fitted blue pants and white high heels. Stefani accessorized with a black belt, numerous bangles, small stud earrings, rings, and gold necklaces. She styled her platinum blond hair in a ponytail with a quiff at the front.

On the right, the mom-of-three wowed in a black bra top with tiny Daisy Dukes. Stefani rocked black fishnet tights, a belt with large tassells hanging off, and thigh-high boots of the same color. She held onto a plaid jacket and sported a similar hairstyle to the left.

The colorful artwork featured a multicolored background with text all over, some of which may be lyrics to the upcoming release.

In the span of 40 minutes, her post racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.8 million followers.

“ILL NEVER EVER SHUT UP ABOUT THIS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“OH MY GAWD WHAT I DID NOT EXPECT THIS AND THE HAPPINESS IS OVERWHELMING,” another person shared passionately.

“2020 ain’t so bad after all. It just got better, brighter, cooler, and hotter. Thank you queen, one and only, no introductions needed @gwenstefani!” remarked a third fan.

“Yasss Gwen!!! You continue to inspire me decade after decade!! Thank you!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stefani had been vocal about creating new music this year.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, which you can watch on YouTube, the songstress told the talk show host in October that she has made around 24 songs for her next project. She been pretty tight-lipped ever since but is clearly now ready to drop the material.

Stefani has yet to officially announce a new studio album. However, it appears very obvious that her loyal fans are more than ready.