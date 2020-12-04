Lyna Perez Kneels Topless In The Sand In Smoking-Hot Instagram Share

On Friday, Lyna Perez turned up the heat on her Instagram page with a sizzling topless photo that captured her at the beach. The 28-year-old teased her 5.8 million followers with a glimpse of her bare chest, posing with her back to the camera as she knelt down in the sand.

The bombshell let herself be photographed in mid-profile, flashing a copious amount of sideboob. She appeared to be sitting on her heels and kept her arms close to her body, all the while looking over her shoulder with a smoldering stare. The low angle and close perspective allowed her flawless figure to take center-stage. The frothy sea and bright, blue sky made the perfect backdrop for her beauty, giving prominence to her glowing tan and highlighted tresses.

Lyna wore nothing but a tie-dye sarong that was almost the same color as the sea. The skimpy number was slightly pulled up, leaving her voluptuous thigh on display and hugging her rounded backside. The fabric looked wet and was dusted with sand grains, suggesting the smokeshow had gone for a dip before posing for the tantalizing snap. Sand also clung to her elbow, which sported a wet spot, as did her hip and shin.

The American model styled her locks in loose waves that tumbled down her back. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, adding to her sultry vibe. Sunlight illuminated her side and face, lending a sexy sheen to her supple skin. The stunner arched her back and seemingly stuck out her booty, giving her audience an eyeful of her dangerous curves.

Her army of fans made quick work of showing their love for the captivating post. The photo amassed more than 59,100 likes in the first hour, in addition to a little over 4,000 comments. Plenty of Lyna’s admirers were left speechless by the smoking-hot look, opting to express their adoration only with emoji. Others penned gushing messages wherein they showered the model with praise, complimenting her beauty and seductive appearance.

“I finally found a mermaid,” quipped Francia James, adding a mermaid emoji.

“Mermaid vibes,” agreed another Instagram user, who added a trio of two-hearts emoji.

“Beautiful And Unique As Always,” chimed in a third fan.

“Good morning pretty lady happy holidays,” said a fourth follower.

Lyna has been serving up a slew of provocative beach-babe looks in her most recent Instagram uploads. Just yesterday, the sizzling blonde flaunted her hourglass figure in a mismatched bikini with a super low-cut neckline that squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center. A previous post showed Lyna spilling out of an impossibly tiny bikini top as she posed with her tongue out.