Hilary Duff Shows Off Long Legs In Short Shirt Dress While Cradling Baby Bump

Hilary Duff is getting cozy in her latest Instagram snap. The former Disney Channel star posed for a new photo where she wore a short plaid shirt dress which showed off her bare legs.

The Lizzie McGuire alum shared the image on December 4, in which she was promoting some Vince Camuto slippers, just in time for Christmas. Hilary sat on the back of a blue tufted couch which was adorned with multicolored as well as one-color fluffy pillows. She rested against a bare white wall which was accentuated with detailed trim. Next to her was a large silver radiator which she cozied up next to.

The 33-year-old crossed her bare legs and flaunted the pointy-toed slippers, and had an extra pair on the floor. She gently rested one hand on her growing baby bump, which was somewhat hidden by the dress’ plaid pattern. She wore her blond locks pulled back into a high ponytail, with some shorter pieces falling to either side of her face.

Hilary added gold hoop earrings and short necklaces to her look, as well as a thin gold bracelet. She held a white mug in her left hand while staring wide-eyed into the camera.

In the caption of the post, the mother-of-two joked that she wasn’t on Santa’s naughty list this year, since she got two things that she wanted. Hilary was alluding to the slippers and her third baby on the way.

The post gained a lot of traction from her 16 million followers. In under an hour, the upload brought in over 50,000 likes and hundreds of messages. Much of the comments section was full of emoji, which ranged from red hearts to heart-eyed smiley faces. Hilary’s fans noted that they’ve loved her since her Disney days, while others wrote that they love seeing her as a mom.

“I love you Hil!! My childhood favorite!!” one fan chimed in.

“Cozy but make it fashion with that lip colorrrr,” another said of Hilary’s pouty lips.

“The fans are still waiting for Lizzie to back on our screens what’s the deal with that,” a third fan asked of the halted Disney Plus revival.

“Maybe I should treat my pregnant self to some!” a fourth follower wrote.

Fans of the “Come Clean” singer have enjoyed watching her pregnancy progress over the last few months. In early November, Hilary showed off her growing bump in chic leather pants and a white blouse. Her third baby is due in 2021.