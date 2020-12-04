Gwen Singer Exposes Chest In Unzipped Orange Romper With Thighs Open

Gwen Singer went into full bombshell mode for her most recent set of Instagram snaps on Friday afternoon. The stunning model showed plenty of skin as she struck a racy pose for the camera.

In the sexy shots, Gwen looked like a total smokeshow as she sported an unzipped orange romper. The ensemble was sleeveless to showcase her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a high neckline and a zipper down the middle.

Gwen left the garment unzipped to show off her bare chest underneath. Her abundant cleavage stole the spotlight in the photos. However, her long, lean legs were also on full display in the attached shorts.

The outfit clung snugly around her slim midsection and curvy hips while accentuating her stems. She jazzed up the sporty look with some thick chains around her neck and some dangling earrings. She also added a pair of white socks, and completed the style with black-and-white sneakers.

In the first photo, Gwen sat on her knees in front of a white backdrop. She had her hands in her hair and her thighs open. The second shot featured the model with her booty on the ground and knees bent as she looked away from the camera. In the final slide, she stared into the lens and tousled her brunette mane.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that spilled over both shoulders and down her back.

Gwen’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their approval for the snaps. The post garnered more than 7,500 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“Such a babe,” one follower stated.

“Love this color on you,” declared another.

“Mind blowingly gorgeous,” a third user wrote.

“Smokin hot!!” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy looks with confidence.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for an unzipped iridescent bodysuit that showed off her busty chest and voluptuous hips as she hung out by the swimming pool. That post was also a popular one among her fans. It’s reeled in more than 28,000 likes and over 450 comments thus far.