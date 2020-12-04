Anastasiya Kvitko Goes Braless In A Nude Crop Top For Scandalous Selfie

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 11.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot selfie that showcased her ample curves to perfection. The picture was taken indoors, and Anastasiya posed in a large, modern-looking space with a staircase and sleek white pendant light visible behind her. Large windows filled the interior with natural light, and Anastasiya looked casual in an ensemble that incorporated neutral tones.

On top, she wore a crop top that clung so tightly to her curves it almost appeared to be painted on. The garment had long sleeves, and was crafted from a ribbed material that stretched over her ample assets. The scooped neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and she appeared to have gone braless underneath the shirt for a more scandalous vibe. The hem came several inches down her stomach, leaving some of her toned tummy exposed.

She paired the nude shirt with chocolate brown trousers that likewise hugged her voluptuous figure. She rested one hand on something out of the frame, and held her cell phone with the other as she captured the selfie. Though her own outfit was quite minimalist, her bold phone case featured a pink-and-black snakeskin print along with gold embellishments, a black trim along the edges, and a pop socket.

Her long brunette locks were styled in a slight side part, and the silky tresses tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless look. She kept her gaze on the cell screen as she captured the sizzling shot, cocking a hip slightly in a way that accentuated her hourglass shape even more.

She followed up the selfie with a close-up shot of the cell phone case, allowing her fans to take in all the details. She tagged the brand’s own Instagram page in the picture as well as in the caption, and even provided a discount code for her audience.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 18,000 likes within 17 minutes, as well as 357 comments from her eager followers.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of emoji.

“Looking beautiful,” another chimed in.

“You are so pretty,” a third fan remarked, including a string of flame emoji in the compliment.

“Very voluptuous,” another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya shared another sizzling snap in which she rocked an outfit with a similar vibe. She paired a sleeveless nude crop top with high-waisted brown bottoms, and was stretched out on a couch as she posed for the image.