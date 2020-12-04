AEW Rumors: Why Company Reportedly Isn’t Interested In Tessa Blanchard

AEW reportedly isn’t interested in signing Tessa Blanchard, according to a new report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer.

As documented by Ringside News, members of the company’s management team believe that the former Impact Wrestling World Champion is talented and would be an asset to the promotion’s women’s division. However, they have no plans to pursue her at this time.

The Ringside News report speculated that Blanchard’s backstage reputation may have discouraged AEW officials from recruiting her. Some rumors have stated that Blanchard is a locker room bully, and she’s been accused of racism in the past. Tony Khan has refused to work with legends such as Hulk Hogan for similar reasons.

Blanchard’s father, Tully Blanchard, is currently employed by AEW. However, that hasn’t influenced officials to make a move for the talented free agent.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, her departure from Impact was also shrouded in drama. The former champion was released after failing to send in promo videos for a television storyline.

She was also let go in the lead up to this summer’s Slamiversary, one of the company’s biggest shows of the year, in which she was set to defend the World title in the main event.

It was also speculated that Blanchard’s deal was expiring around the time of the event and both parties couldn’t come to an agreement to have her drop the title on television. While the details remain murky to this day, the reports only added fire to the rumors that Blanchard is difficult to work with.

All Elite Wrestling / Twitter

Of course, it’s worth bearing in mind that Blanchard’s decision not to appear at the event could have stemmed from the pandemic. She was situated in Mexico at the time, which made traveling to the United States extra difficult.

AEW has recently entered into a partnership with Blanchard’s former employers as well. It’s possible that may have affected her chances of being offered a contract. If her old company has a negative opinion of her following their fallout earlier this year, then it’s likely that both parties don’t want to cross paths with each other.

While AEW might not be keen to have Blanchard join the fold, she’s still a highly regarded free agent who’s bound to end up joining another major corporation in the near future.

As WrestlingNews.co previously pointed out, there is supposedly some interest from WWE. The article also highlighted that she may have secretly signed with Vince McMahon’s entity.