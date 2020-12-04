Kelly Gale Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In Skimpy Bikini

It might be closing in on winter in some parts of the world, but Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale is still heating things up on her Instagram page. On Friday, she kicked off the weekend with a snapshot that featured her wearing a skimpy black bikini which put her fabulous figure on display.

Kelly’s bronzed skin popped against the dark swimsuit. The top had triangle cups which were spaced apart, revealing her cleavage. It had a halter-style neckline and long straps on the bottom which wrapped around her abdomen, crisscrossing in the front. The ends of the straps were tied into a bow over her tummy. The bathing suit bottoms were a low-rise style with sides that tied over her hips.

The model wore her raven-hued hair down in loose waves. A section of it was pulled over one of her shoulders.

Kelly accessorized her swim-day look with a thick gold necklace. She also sported a bold white polish on her fingernails and a red polish on her toenails.

The camera captured Kelly outside on a staircase next to a building. A rock outcropping was off to one side of the frame, and the sky was clear.

Kelly faced the lens with a sultry expression. She stood with one leg forward and her toes pointed. The pose made her long, lean legs hard to miss. Also on display were her chiseled abs and hourglass shape.

She kept the caption simple, mentioning the day of the week and adding a smiley face emoji.

The post was wildly popular with Kelly’s followers, with more than 17,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

The comments section filled up quickly with dozens of comments from admirers raving over how incredible she looked.

“Stunning photo of a beautiful woman,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Hotness overloaded,” noted a second fan who added a variety of emoji, including hearts and flowers.

“You’re gorgeous,” a third follower added with a red heart emoji.

“Yes it is and it looks like you are getting some nice Vitamin D :D,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Last month, Kelly uploaded a sultry snap of her going topless outside. She posed beside a car with her back to the camera. She added even more sex appeal by unbuttoning her jeans. She turned to look at the lens with her lips parted as she sported a pair of dark sunglasses.