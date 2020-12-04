Morgan Ketzner Looks Smoking Hot In High-Waisted Red Panties & Bra

Morgan Ketzner slipped into a vibrant and skimpy lingerie set for a brand new Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Friday, December 4.

In the racy pics, Morgan looked smoking hot as she decided to take a break from her usual bikini posts. The blond bombshell opted to sport a pair of high-waisted red panties and a matching bra instead.

The scanty briefs were cut high over her curvy hips, while showing off her toned thighs and sexy tan lines. The garment wrapped snugly around her midsection and featured a daring cutout in the middle to reveal even more skin.

The bra included thin straps which showcased her gym-honed arms and shoulders. It also boasted a low-cut neckline which drew attention to her abundant cleavage. Morgan’s flat tummy and incredible abs were also in plain sight for the snaps.

In the first photo, Morgan stood in front of a white wall with one leg crossed in front of the other and her hip pushed out. She rested one hand at her side as the other came up to grab at her hair. She tilted her head and gave a seductive stare into the lens. The second shot was similar but was zoomed out in order to show her full body. She geotagged her location as Miami Beach, Florida.

Her sandy blond hair was parted in the center and styled in loose waves which spilled over both of her shoulders and down her back.

Morgan’s 621,000-plus followers made quick work of showing some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,800 times in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“You’re unreal,” one follower stated.

“Ya gotta love a lady in red,” another wrote.

“Roses are red my love, they make you so beautiful you know, but the magic mirror cant lie, you stay the the magic Queen in what ever you wear awesome amazing stunning beautiful,” a third comment read.

“So hot,” a fourth user gushed.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock skimpy outfits which display her fit figure. She’s mostly photographed in bikinis but has also been known to rock tight workout gear and teeny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently slayed in a classic black two-piece bathing suit while hanging by the pool. To date, that snap has earned more than 20,000 likes and over 650 comments.