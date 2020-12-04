Nina Dobrev Scares Her Followers After Posing Dangerously Close To A Cliff In Angels Landing, Utah

The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev gave her followers quite the scare on December 3 when she posted some photos of herself enjoying Angels Landing in Utah. The actress shared four photos to the upload where she posed in some dangerous locations which would make anyone’s stomach drop.

Nina got comfortable on top of some very steep cliffs, with just a few steps between her and serious danger. The 31-year-old even went as far as to lay down on the edge of a cliff and grip its edges while peering down at the ground that was hundreds and hundreds of feet away. In a separate photo, the actress also stood with her back against a large rock just a few feet away from a deadly drop.

In the caption for the post, Nina even admitted her poses were dangerous, saying she was “dancing w death.” She added the dancing woman emoji for extra effect.

The Flatliners star looked super chic despite her chilling adventures. Nina wore tight green camo pants which she paired with a long black sleeved tee. The shirt rose just short enough to show a little of her toned mid-drift. She also sported a black cable knit beanie and a red puffer jacket.

The post, which brought in over 1.1 million likes, had over 4,000 comments from her fans. Many of her followers were feeling queasy just looking at the dangerous pictures, while others applauded the images.

“Dancing w death like Katherine Pierce,” one fan wrote of her The Vampire Diaries character.

“Omg yes! That hike is so scary,” another wrote.

“Okay, but can you get back down to sea level now?” a third fan asked.

Nina’s friend and fellow CW star Ruby Rose also commented on the post.

“Babe you are way too naturally clumsy to be on that ledge. *panics,” the Batgirl actress added.

On December 4, Nina shared some additional photos, which can be seen here, from her trip which weren’t scary whatsoever. She posed in a flat field while wearing the same camo outfit and black shit, but this time was covered in a large parka with fur trim around the hood. Nina pulled the hood over her head which covered up her grey beanie. She stood with a beautiful sunset behind her as she gave a small grin to the camera.

Nina has been enjoying several vacations lately and has shared her adventures with her 21 million followers. Back in August, she posted some cheeky snapshots from her time in Mexico which showed off her enviable physique.