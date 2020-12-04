Candace Cameron Bure Looks Radiant In A Casual Ensemble With Figure-Hugging Jeans

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure surprised her 4.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a double update in which she rocked a casual ensemble with perfectly tailored basics. The entire look was from the brand Carly Jean Los Angeles, whose Instagram page she tagged in the first picture as well as in the caption of the post. Candace also added all the details for a giveaway she was helping to arrange with the store in the caption.

She showed off her fit figure in a simple white shirt with a scooped neckline. The fabric stretched over her chest and toned stomach, and she had it tucked it into the waistband of her jeans. She paired the top with dark-wash denim in a skinny fit that showed off every inch of her sculpted stems. The jeans clung to her toned thighs and calves, extending all the way to her ankles.

She added a black belt that had gold hardware, and the accessory defined her waist and helped to balance her proportions. She completed the look with a chic jacket that had wide lapels and an effortless fit. The garment was crafted from a soft tan material that looked stunning with Candace’s sun-kissed skin and golden locks, and the hem grazed her shin, adding some major style to the casual basics.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of sneakers, and posed in front of a wall covered in horizontal wooden boards. A stretch of concrete was visible beneath her feet, as well as some lush green grass to her left.

For the first image, Candace had both hands in the pockets of the jacket as she gazed off into the distance. Her blond locks were styled in tousled waves that framed her flawless features perfectly.

For the second image, she kept one foot planted on the ground while popping the other, adding some movement to the shot. She turned her attention to the camera and flashed a radiant smile, bringing one hand up to play with her hair.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 190,000 likes within 18 hours, including a like from fellow actress Melissa Joan Hart. It also received 10,638 comments within the same time span.

“UM OK YOU LOOK AMAZING,” one fan exclaimed, loving the shots.

“Your entire outfit,” another follower chimed in, including a trio of heart eyes emoji.

Candace occasionally gives her followers a peek into her home life with her husband and three children. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sweet snap in which she was cuddled underneath a red blanket with her son, Maksim Bure. The duo sat on a large outdoor couch with a gorgeous view of greenery, and both flashed smiles at the camera.