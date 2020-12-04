Kylie Jenner Flaunts Killer Cleavage On The Snow-Covered Slopes

Cosmetics mogul, model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner continues to go viral with her popular Instagram profile. On Friday morning, the 23-year-old brought her own, personal heatwave to the winter season with a series of sultry snapshots.

Jenner was snapped from close range as she took to the snow-covered slopes in her latest update. And while she was deck out in attire that was apropos for the cold-weather setting, she still managed to entice her 202 million followers by opening her coat, unzipping the front of her thermal suit and flaunting a serious amount of cleavage.

She kept it simple in the accompanying caption, posting nothing but a single snowflake emoji. Her fans, however, were incredibly verbose by comparison, as they descended upon the comments section in droves to share their love for the sexy share.

“This makes me wanna go to the snow now,” wrote one commenter.

“I am unable to describe your beauty,” wrote a second smitten poster. “You are so beautiful and special. Really, Kylie.”

“Damn you are hottttt AF,” wrote another avid supporter.

“You’re gonna catch a cold if you don’t cover your chest, love,” joked a fourth fan.

Just 20 short minutes after Jenner’s post went live, it had already racked up 10,000-plus comments. Fans further engaged with the update by double-tapping it almost 2 million times over the same span of time.

The first shot in the provocative pictorial was taken from a medium-wide angle as Jenner stood before a series of large fir trees. The ground was completely covered with snow save for the tip of a large boulder behind the buxom brunette.

With her full lips pursed slightly and her golden-brown hair flowing out from a center part, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star smoldered into the camera with her eyes affixed to its lens.

Jenner held her scintillating, black puffer coat open with both hands, revealing her unzipped bodysuit beneath. The center curve of her bare right breast was clearly visible in the shot. Meanwhile, her shapely hips and the outline of her thick posterior were both prominently displayed at the bottom edge of the photo frame.

The second picture in the series was a close-up shot of Jenner once again clutching both sides of her coat. And while her eyes and face were now partially obscured by large-framed shades, Jenner’s ample bosom was shown in exquisite detail as her bodysuit was slightly more open than before.

