Dasha Mart Stretches Her Leg Up On A Yacht Window In Eye-Popping Update

On Friday, Dasha Mart showed off her athletic chops on Instagram in a dazzling new photo that captured her on the deck of a yacht. The sizzling Playboy model stretched her beautiful body as she posed with one leg up on the boat’s window, flaunting her incredible figure in a flawless gymnast pose and wowing fans with her flexibility.

The gorgeous blonde leaned one hand on the chrome railing and lifted up her leg over her head, holding it perfectly stretched as she clasped her foot with her hand. Proving that she has what it takes to shine in the acrobatic arena, Dasha held her leg in a faultless vertical position, fully stretching out the other one as she softly raised her heel from the ground and stood on her tiptoes. The Russian bombshell oozed the grace of a ballerina, making the pose appear effortless as she gazed a her reflection in the window with a relaxed, radiant smile. The eye-popping posture emphasized the hottie’s fierce physique, highlighting her insanely toned midriff, slender, muscular arms, and long, lean pins.

The Instagram sensation wore a skimpy bikini top, giving followers an eyeful of her tight abs and deep cleavage. The black number was super low-cut, spotlighting her buxom chest and creating an ample décolletage that was perfectly framed by a set of thick shoulder straps. Dasha paired the piece with matching denim shorts, which sported frayed, fringe details that drew attention to her sculpted thighs. The shorts buttoned up with metallic-silver knobs that offered a pleasant contrast to her all-black outfit and had a high-rise waistline that accentuated the model’s trim silhouette.

Dasha was barefoot in the snap, showing off her chic pedicure that appeared to feature white French tips. She wore her hair down, brushing her long tresses over her shoulder. Her locks grazed the side of her bosom, emphasizing her busty assets. The bright-blue sky gave prominence to her golden mane and dark apparel, which, in turn, accentuated her bronzed tan.

The gripping update was a big hit with Dasha’s over 2 million Instagram followers, racking up close to 9,300 likes in the first hour. Plenty of her online admirers and fellow models also took the time to compliment her in the comments section, leaving 200-plus messages.

“Wow,” wrote Valeria Orsini, who added a heart-eyes emoji and three flames.

“Yes queen,” chimed in Khloe Terae, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow! The incredible elastigirl [sic] 2,” quipped another Instagrammer.

Dasha added a Miami, Florida geotag to her post. The stunner took to her caption to muse on the Miami winter weather, asking fans what the weather was like at their location.

“Cooling down in Arizona…,” said one person. “But hot now with this photo,” they added.