Alexa Dellanos Flashes Cleavage In Ultra-Tight White Top & Ripped Jeans

Alexa Dellanos returned to her Instagram account on Thursday night to share a racy and revealing snap with her over 2.1 million fans.

In the photo, Alexa did little to cover her incredible curves as she flashed her cleavage in an ultra-tight white top. The shirt boasted thin spaghetti straps that showcased her lean arms and shoulders, as well as a square neckline that could hardly contain her ample bust.

The cropped shirt wrapped tightly around her torso while accentuating her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process. Alexa also opted for a pair of ripped jeans that hugged her petite waist and showed off her long legs.

She paired the casual style with the perfect set of accessorizes. Alexa sported a navy blue bucket hat and a thick watch. She also included bracelets on both wrists. The style was completed with some orange and white Nike sneakers.

Alexa sat on the ground in front of a black and white checkered background. She had her knees bent and her legs apart as she pulled her shoulders back and her pushed her chest out. She rested one hand on the ground as the other was draped over knee. She tilted her head to the side and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

Her long, blond hair spilled out from under her hat. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Alexa’s followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 40,000 likes within the first 16 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 300 remarks about the snap during that time.

“You are soooooo adorable,” one follower wrote.

“Pure definition of how to look good,” declared another.

“Everyone always talks about the body but face wise wow one of the baddest,” a third social media user gushed.

“Super cute,” a fourth person commented.

The model never seems to disappoint when she posts an online photo. She’s no stranger to showing off her fit figure, and her fans can’t seem to get enough of her racy pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a plunging light-colored top that showed off her busty chest, as well as a matching miniskirt and skintight leggings. That post was also popular among her fans. To date it’s raked in more than 46,000 likes and over 350 comments.