Erika Jayne Goes Nearly Nude, Sporting Only Jewled Panties In Sexy New Snap

The 'RHOBH' star isn't letting divorce drama get her down.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is spicing up her Instagram timeline. The 49-year-old shared a new picture to her feed where she went nearly nude for a black and white photo. The “Pretty Mess” singer is currently in the middle of a public divorce from longtime husband Tom Girardi. The pair have recently been accused of using the divorce to protect their assets, with some calling their breakup a “sham.” They have also been accused of funneling money meant for airplane crash victims to their own accounts which were used to fund Erika’s glam. Her new post proves she isn’t letting the doubters get her down.

Erika posed in front of a plain white backdrop in the image where her 2.2 followers could focus on nothing but her naked body. The mother laid down on the ground and covered her chest with some strategic arm placement. She propped herself up by extending her arms and crossed her legs as she had them stretched out on the floor.

The reality tv sensation sported only jeweled panties in the sexy snapshot which featured lots of loose chains. Erika crossed her legs just enough to prevent her crotch from being visible. In doing so, her curvy thighs were on full display. Paired with the panties were strappy high heels which had their own hefty amount of jewels.

Erika also wore large chunky bedazzled bracelets on her wrists as well as a plethora of rings. She wore her long blond hair down in beachy waves which she swept to one side of her face. Sticking out from under her long locks were large silver hoop earrings that landed at her shoulders.

The RHOBH star only tagged the photographer in her caption, whom she has worked with several times. The sexy upload got a lot of attention from her followers, bringing in over 68,000 likes in half a day. Over 1,000 comments also piled in from her adoring fans as well as celebrities, who showed her nude look a lot of love.

“Omg yassss,” Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wrote with several flame emoji.

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke also added a bunch of flames to the comments section to let Erika know she looked “fire.”

Other Instagram users brought up her divorce from Tom and the sham accusations. Some accused the singer of posting the photo in an effort to distract the public from her legal issues.

“Interesting choice after the lawsuit news,” one user wrote.

“The lawsuit alleges that her ex husband funnelled [sic] settlement money from bereaved families of airplane accidents so she could fund her tacky lifestyle and pretend they were rich. This is worse than what Teresa [Giudice] did.” another added.