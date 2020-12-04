Kate Hudson Flaunts Her Pert Derrière In Christmas Leggings

Actress Kate Hudson appears to be getting into the Christmas spirit. The blond beauty shared an update on her Instagram page that saw her modeling a workout set that showcased her fabulous figure and pert booty.The set is part of a holiday drop from Fabletics, the company she helped found.

Kate’s outfit was red, and it had a festive white pattern on it. The set included a bra, a pair of leggings and a cropped sweater. Kate completed her warm and cozy look with a pair of thick socks and hiking boots.

The Fools Gold star wore her tresses down in loose waves.

For accessories, she sported a pair of hoop earrings.

The post certainly got her fans to talking, and even news anchor Katie Couric had to comment.

“Will my derrière look like that?” she playfully asked.

Other Instagram users took some time to dole out compliments.

“A stunningly beautiful lady,” one wrote.

“Omg. You are sooooooo adorable,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You have one lucky man because you are Sexy Woman,” a fourth comment read.

The update included four snapshots that featured Kate modeling the outfit. She kept all distractions to a minimum posing against a blank white wall.

In the first snapshot, Kate flaunted her derrière. The image was cropped at her thighs. The camera captured her from a side angle while she looked over her shoulder. She held her hands on her forehead, giving her online audience a nice look at not only her booty, but her trim waistline and shapely arms as well.

Kate flashed her backside in the second frame, which captured her entire body from behind. She held her hands over her head while she stood with one hip cocked to the side. The pose caused showed off her hourglass shape and toned legs.

The actress faced the lens in the third picture, showing off the front of the outfit. She sported the sweater, which she wore zipped up. With her hands on her hips and one leg in front of the other, she smiled. A tiny bit of her bare abdomen was visible between the hem of the sweater and the top of the leggings.

The final slide was similar to the first in that it saw Kate from the side. She pointed her finger at the camera while she placed her other hand on her tummy. The pose gave her followers a nice look at her booty and her sexy lower back.