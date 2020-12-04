Kindly Myers Drops It Low In Skintight Leather Leggings That Cling To Her Curves

Kindly Myers is slaying Instagram yet again.

After steaming up her page with a smoking hot bikini snap earlier this week, the model went flaunted her phenomenal figure in another sexy ensemble in her latest post on Friday morning.

The image was snapped in Nashville, Tennessee, per the geotag, where Kindly was seen standing outside a rustic brick building. She posed in profile to the camera, balancing on a pair of Louis Vuitton booties that boasted a tall heel as she dropped down low to the concrete sidewalk. She rested her hands on top of her legs and gazed off into the distance with an alluring stare as the wind gently blew her long, platinum locks as they spilled messily over one side of her shoulder.

The 34-year-old opted for a look that was modest compared to her typical bikini and lingerie ensembles, though in typical fashion, she still steamed it up by showing some serious skin. The outfit included a sexy bra top that fit snugly over her chest, highlighting her voluptuous assets and slender frame. It was light pink in color, though featured a black lace overlay around its plunging neckline that showed off an eyeful of her ample cleavage. The number also showed off her toned arms thanks to its thick shoulder straps.

Kindly teamed the skimpy top with a pair of black leather leggings that fit her like a glove. They hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways, highlighting her shapely legs, toned calves, and sculpted derriere. The leggings also had a high-rise waistband that helped accentuate her trim waist and taut stomach.

The blond accessorized with a pair of dainty stud earrings and a necklace with a cross pendant to give her ensemble a hint of bling.

Kindly’s 2.2 million followers wasted no time in showing the snap some love, awarding it over 3,100 likes after just 40 minutes of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload to shower the social media star with compliments.

“Nice boots,” one person wrote.

“Very sexy,” praised another fan.

“Every morning I wake up happy b’coz I know I will see you,” a third follower remarked, adding a red heart emoji to the end of his comment.

“Gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

Kindly seems to impress her fans with just about everything she wears. In another recent post, the former Playboy cover girl sent temperatures soaring as she channeled her inner cowgirl in jeans and a tied-up flannel shirt. That look proved to be another hit, racking up nearly 25,000 likes to date.