‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Calls Pal Vinny Guadagnino A ‘Chooch’ As He Dances In His Underwear

In a clip uploaded to the official Jersey Shore Instagram page, Vinny Guadagnino danced around in his underwear while his longtime pal, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, called him a “chooch.” The affectionate nickname is one used often by Pauly toward his friend, and the show took the time to deconstruct just what defines this type of person and why Vinny is considered one.

The clip was taken during the reception of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren in November 2018. The men were getting dressed in matching red tracksuits to dance to a song for the bride during the reception. It was during this time that the wedding planner got a taste of what it was like to be a part of the Jersey Shore family.

Pauly asked the woman if she had a dictionary and told her to look up the term “chooch.”

Then a definition of the term appeared. It loosely translates from the Italian word “ciuccio,” which means someone who acts dumb or a fool. It said that someone who is called that word against their better judgment acts inappropriately.

In the video, Vinny wore nothing except a pair of gray boxer briefs and black dress socks. He rolled his hips back and forth as the camera zoned into his hilarious movements.

After this scene aired, Pauly, Mike, Vinny, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro performed a dance in a video seen on the MTV website. They did a hip-hop routine to the song “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock to the delight of their wedding guests and the bride. As an added bonus, Pauly called on Rob to make an appearance at the wedding as a special guest. The foursome wore coordinating tracksuits with the letter S stitched on the front and their names were written in glitter letters on the back.

Followers of the series found the clip of Vinny dancing to be hysterical and said so in the comments section of the post.

“Are you kidding me with this video? Vinny is a chooch!” joked one fan.

“Pauly, you have been calling Vinny that for years. It’s so funny but I think you’re overusing it,” penned a second follower.

“Vinny is the goat, oh my God,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“This is one of my favorite terms of all time. This is the best word that Jersey Shore ever taught me,” stated a fourth viewer.