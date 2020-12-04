Nicaraguan Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Ripped Abs By Going Nude Beneath Brown Suit Jacket

Dolly Castro wowed her fans with a racy social media update. The model showed off her incredible figure by going nude beneath her business-like suit. The video post sparked a frenzy among her 6.2 million Instagram followers who immediately raced to view it.

The Nicaraguan stunner updated her feed on Friday, December 4 with a sizzling clip. In her caption, she noted that she considered getting a bag, along with “the bag.” She also revealed that her outfit was from Zara, while the choker and rings were from Dior.

The 35-year-old wore a classic brown business suit. The jacket hit below the hips and it had wide lapels. The pants seemed to be a snug fit and hugged her trim waist. The bottoms clung to her hips and thighs as she posed for the camera.

Dolly put her upper body on display, proudly flaunting her insane cleavage. She went braless beneath the jacket and also showed off her toned abs.

The mother-of-one styled her look with the promoted jewelry, as well as a pair of hoop earrings. She pulled her hair back from her face and slicked it into a high ponytail. Dolly left some tendrils to frame her face.

The social media star posed in a luxurious-looking room, with a painting on the wall behind her. She stood next to a large window with brown drapes. In the background, a small table held a gold vase with a floral arrangement.

The influencer took a selfie video in her formfitting ensemble. She looked at her phone and pouted her lips before moving her hand to her waist. She made a two-finger gun hand sign with her right hand at her waist. All the while, she moved her body to try and get different angles for the camera.

Dolly’s fans loved the video and the look. The fitness model has been posting racier content lately and her followers have lapped it up. In fact, within two hours of posting the clip, she had already racked up more than 12,300 likes. She also received a slew of compliments from her admirers.

One such person adored the ensemble.

“Love the entire look. Always showing up on point,” they raved and added heart emoji to underscore their feelings.

Another noticed that Dolly wasn’t presenting herself the way that she usually does.

“You look so amazingly different in a good way. Wow nice pic beautiful…way to go mix it up,” they complimented her.

A third Instagrammer admitted to feeling envious after viewing the clip.

“I am jealous in a good, positive way. Posts like this push me to lift and work stronger. Gracias!” they wrote.

