Daisey O’Donnell Flashes Booty In Black Thong Bikini & See-Through Skirt

Daisey O’Donnell was scantily clad for her most recent Instagram snaps on Friday morning. The British beauty spiced up social media when she showed some skin in a skimpy new outfit.

In the racy pics, Daisey likely had tongues wagging when she posed seductively in a black thong bikini and see-through skirt. The teeny top pressed tightly against her chest and included a low-cut neckline which exposed her bombshell cleavage. The garment also featured skinny straps which accentuated her sculpted arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over her voluptuous hips and hugged her petite waist. The swimwear emphasized her pert posterior and long, lean legs as well.

Daisey added a black fishnet skirt which was fitted against her flat tummy and gym-honed abs as she accessorized with a dark leather handbag. She wore sandals on her feet and a chunky watch around her wrist. The finishing touches were her layered gold chains, dangling earrings, and rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, the model stood with her booty to the camera and her legs apart. She twisted her torso to look over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face.

The second shot featured Daisey standing with one leg in front of the other as she tugged at her skirt and arched her back. In the background of the pics, tons of tall trees and other green foliage could be seen. A sunlit sky was also visible. She geotagged her location as Dubai.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center and styled in straight strands which hung down her back.

Daisey’s over 1 million followers showered the post with love and appreciation by clicking the like button more than 22,000 times within the first five hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her supporters also left over 110 comments during that time.

“‏The most beautiful and the sexiest girl,” one follower quipped.

“You are unreal,” remarked another person.

“Killing it,” a third comment read.

“Amazing looking,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock body-baring ensembles in her online pics. She’s often seen sporting scanty clothing while stepping in front of the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently grabbed attention when she opted for a pretty pink lingerie set while posing on top of a gray couch. Her bronzed skin appeared to glow. That post was also a hit among her followers. It’s pulled in more than 32,000 likes and over 250 comments thus far.