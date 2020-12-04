‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam, The Hypocrite, Struggles With His Conscience

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 7 promise drama when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) realizes what he has done. He jeopardized his family and marriage by jumping to some false conclusions, per On TV Tonight.

Liam Realizes That He’s A Hypocrite

Liam thought that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) ruined their marriage, but he actually put the nail in the coffin. The Spencer heir believed that Hope had given in to Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) advances and kissed him. But when he learns that Thomas actually kissed the mannequin, his world will come crashing down.

After Hope tells him that Thomas has a breakdown and details the hallucinations that the designer had been having, Liam will feel so stupid. He thought that his faithful wife was having an affair and it broke him. He immediately sought comfort in Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) arms and they made love, as seen in the image below.

Liam now realizes that he was a hypocrite and did the very thing which he thought his spouse was guilty of. He will feel terrible that he cheated on Hope. Before, he could justify his actions because he believed that Hope was guilty of the same thing. But, now he knows that he alone broke his vows.

Liam Struggles With Guilt

Those who follow the CBS soap opera know that Liam is a do-gooder. He always takes the moral high ground and does the right thing. Therefore, he will struggle with his conscience.

On the one hand, he wants to come clean to Hope and tell her that he cheated on her. He’s hoping that she will forgive him after he explains what he saw. He wants her to tell him that they can work through the betrayal.

On the other hand, Liam doesn’t want to risk his marriage or the family that he’s built with Hope. They have a solid relationship and they love each other. They also love Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and want to raise them in a stable home. He knows that Hope may end their union and he will end up being the loser.

The Spencer heir also knows that Steffy will also lose a lot if he comes clean about their one-night stand. He doesn’t want her to go through more heartache because of him. However, Liam has also never been big about putting other’s needs ahead of his own. He won’t keep quiet to protect Steffy. His decision will be based on what’s best for him. With Liam, that has always been of paramount importance.