Tonya Harding Lists Her Pickup Truck For Sale For $10K In Bizarre Online Deal

The controversial former Olympic skater is unloading her 23-year-old truck.

Tonya Harding has listed her trusty truck for sale—at a bargain price.

The 50-year-old former Olympic skater and Dancing With the Stars contestant has listed her 23-year-old pickup truck on a website dedicated to selling off some of her personal belongings.

Under a heading that read “Tonya’s Sale Items,” Harding shared seven pics and revealed that the oldie model had an “80% ground-up restoration, performed by Impact Auto of Washington state”– and she has receipts to prove it. Upgrades include new tires and wheels, window guards, vinyl floorboard, alarm, factory stereo, and more. The “deluxe” vehicle only has 5,000 miles on it since the restoration was performed, she noted.

The controversial former skater’s bright blue 1997 Dodge 1500 4×4 Extended Cab can be yours for just $10,000.

Harding also plugged the listing on her Instagram page, in a post that can be seen below.

She shared a side view of the truck that showed a “For Sale” sign placed on the front windshield. In the caption, she told her 41,000 followers that she will be selling more items.

Harding engaged with some of her followers in the comments section as they reacted to her listing. One fan cracked a skating-related joke with a reference to a triple axel jump.

“Does your truck come with 3 axels? ” the fan asked.

Another questioned the make of the truck.

“Dodge?! Thought you were a Ford gal,” the commenter teased.

“I am a Ford gal I am a Dodge gal I am a Chevy gal or GMC gal whatever runs and drives looks good and gets me from point A to point B safely,” Harding replied.

“Imagine buying a truck from THE Tonya Harding That’s INSANE,” another follower wrote.

Others asked Harding if she will be selling autographed merch, to which she replied that she will have autographed pictures available soon.

Harding has kept a rather low profile in recent years. In 2018, she attended the Golden Globe Awards with the cast of the film about her life, I Tonya. She also competed on Dancing with the Stars: Athletes that year with pro partner Sasha Farber, where she made it to the finals but fell short and landed in third place.

Before she appeared on Dancing With the Stars, Harding’s net worth was estimated at just $30,000. But her lengthy stint on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition gave her finances a boost, per Good Housekeeping. Harding was reportedly paid $125,000 to compete in the celebrity dance-off.