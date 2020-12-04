NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Could Be Traded To Spurs For Package Centered On LaMarcus Aldridge

Since the two parted ways in the summer of 2018, many fans have been eager to see Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan play again in one team. Though they failed to win an NBA championship title together, Lowry and DeRozan were undeniably one of the most exciting duos that the league has ever seen. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with an idea on how Lowry and DeRozan would be able to reunite on the San Antonio Spurs in the 2020-21 season.

In the proposed scenario, the Spurs would be sending a package that includes LaMarcus Aldridge, Derrick White, a 2021 second-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Lowry.

“The benefit for the San Antonio Spurs is easy in this one. They would be getting an All-Star caliber point guard with great experience in the postseason. This is something that Greg Popovich would love to have leading his team. Kyle Lowry would be a great mentor for Dejounte Murray moving forward. He would also have the chance to reunite with DeMar DeRozan if the Spurs do not trade him. Reuniting the backcourt mates from their Toronto Raptors days would give San Antonio two players with great chemistry leading the way.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Trading for Lowry would make a lot of sense for the Spurs, especially if they are still hesitant to undergo a full-scale rebuild and want to remain a competitive team in the loaded Western Conference. Reuniting Lowry with DeRozan in San Antonio wouldn’t in any way make them a legitimate title contender right away, but it could boost their chances of returning to the playoffs next season.

Lowry may already be on the downside of his career, but he still has plenty of gas left in his tank. His arrival in San Antonio would improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, playmaker, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer. Last season, the 34-year-old floor general averaged 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Meanwhile, if the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Spurs, but also for the Raptors. In exchange for Lowry, they would be receiving a veteran floor-spacing big man in Aldridge, a promising guard in White, and two future draft selections. The departure of Lowry would undeniably break the hearts of lots of Raptors’ fans, but it would be good for the development of Fred VanVleet, who signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the team in the 2020 free agency.