Prince Harry Slammed For Suggesting That COVID-19 Pandemic Is Earth’s Punishment For Pollution

Prince Harry is receiving harsh criticism for appearing to suggest that the novel coronavirus pandemic — which so far has infected over 65 million people around the globe and claimed 1.5 million lives — is a form of punishment from Mother Earth after years of human pollution.

The redheaded prince made the comments earlier this week while on a video call with WaterBear, per Sky News. The company aims to create environmentally focused documentaries to raise awareness about climate causes. The duke has been vocal about his commitment to eco-related charities, despite receiving criticism in the past about his own private jet usage.

During the discussion, Prince Harry repeated a comment by a friend which likened the COVID-19 crisis to a form of punishment from nature.

“Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behavior, to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done,” he said.

The comments quickly received backlash from members of the public, many of whom called the metaphor of millions of deaths to a child’s grounding to be “disrespectful.”

“It’s incredibly disrespectful to everyone who’s died and suffered from COVID,” tweeted one user.

“Harry is proof that generations of inbreeding is bad for mental health!” slammed a second in another tweet.

“Personally, if this is the message you want to get across, that’s fine by me, just NEVER get into an SUV GAS GUZZLER again, a sports car, a speed boat, or a private jet. And perhaps, go public transport,” tweeted a third, referencing the fact that the Sussexes are known for their large carbon footprint, which some estimates have suggested is 26 times the amount of the average Brit.

Pool / Getty Images

However, other users supported the comment, citing the fact that illegal wildlife trade raises the risk of zoonotic transmission of diseases. The reigning theory for the origin of the virus is that it jumped from an animal — such as a bat — from a wet market in Wuhan, China.

That said, Prince Harry appeared to be more focused on climate change versus wildlife trade when making the remarks. For example, Prince Harry also likened the potential for humans to be raindrops and rescue the parched planet.

The negative publicity comes after reports that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are allegedly “desperate” to revamp their image. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the ex-royal duo are taking the issue so seriously that they have hired a 12th public relations executive to help with the process.