Donna D’Errico, 52, Goes Topless With A Knotted White Skirt Around Her Waist

Donna D’Errico solidified her blond bombshell status with a eye-popping new photo, which she posted to her Instagram account on Thursday night. The former Baywatch star showed off her toned bod, much to the delight of her adoring fans.

In the sexy snap, Donna, 52, left very little to the imagination as she went completely topless for the black and white photo. The actress stood in front of a large rock formation as she used just her hands to cover her bare chest as she flashed her ample cleavage along with her toned arms and shoulders.

She wore only a knotted white skirt around her waist in the pic. The garment hugged her curvaceous hips while wrapped snugly around her petite midsection. It tied in the front and allowed for a peek at her muscular thighs. It also exposed her flat tummy and sculpted abs in the process.

Donna stood with her hip pushed to the side. She arched her back slightly and placed both hands over her chest as she tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera. Although the shot was in black and white, her skin still looked glowing and illuminated.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in damp strands that brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, the actress told her fans that they should ask her questions in the comments section, and revealed that she would be answering as many as possible.

Donna’s 275,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval for the steamy post by clicking the like button more than 7,700 times within the first 19 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments with over 540 messages during that time.

“Always look amazing, Donna,” one follower stated.

“Love this pic! You are gorgeous!” another gushed.

“You are absolutely stunning Donna,” a third user wrote.

“You are beautiful and defy aging. Please share your secret!” a fourth person commented.

The actress doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing off her incredible physique in racy looks online. She’s often seen rocking tight dresses, stunning lingerie, teeny tops, and more in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Donna recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a backless dress that dipped below her bare booty. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 6,900 likes and over 430 comments.