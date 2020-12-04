‘DWTS’ Lindsay Arnold Shares Sweet Image Of Infant Daughter Sage Cuddling With Dog Moose

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold posted a sweet image of her infant daughter Sage as she cuddled with the family dog Moose. Lindsay posted the snap alongside a lengthy caption where she shared her hopes that her beloved dog would be kind and gentle with her firstborn child after being the baby of their family for so many years prior to Sage’s birth.

Lindsay and her husband Sam Cusick welcomed their first child in November of this year. The couple was married for almost five years before they announced Lindsay’s pregnancy in March.

In a slideshow of two photos, Sage could be seen as Moose cuddled alongside the newest human in his house.

Atop a bed, Moose lay with his head alongside Sage, who slept in the photo. The two posed on a neutral-colored topper. Behind the pooch were several layers of tan throw pillows and one black and white accent. The room was painted in the same color, giving the area a serene look.

The baby had a soft hand band wrapped atop her head upon which was a small bow in the same color. This was paired with a light brown, cable knit sweater. She had high, knee height socks on her feet. Her left arm was up against her body and the back of her hand touched her cheek. The sweet photo showed how gentle Moose was with his new sister.

In a second snap, Moose raised his head and looked directly into the camera. Sage continued to sleep next to the family pet, unaware that he was even nearby.

In the caption of the post, Lindsay explained how surprised she was at how her dog was handling the arrival of his little sister since he was used to having all her attention prior to the baby’s arrival. She said how excited she was to see how their relationship would evolve moving forward.

Cheryl Burke, who works alongside Lindsay as a professional dancer on DWTS responded to the post with three red emoji hearts.

Her followers found the snaps priceless and shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“Many dogs take ownership of babies and become their ‘parent’,” remarked one fan.

“We don’t deserve dogs! They continually surprise us!” shared a second follower.

“Oh my goodness, my heart. She’s so beautiful Lindsay, what a sweet and precious memory,” penned a third Instagram user.

“They are both precious nuggets,” claimed a fourth fan.