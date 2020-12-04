Katelyn Runck Goes Braless In White Lace Panties While Holding A Book

Katelyn Runck shared her love for reading with her over 2.4 million Instagram followers on Friday morning in another revealing upload.

In the sexy shot, Katelyn looked hotter than ever as she opted to go braless underneath of an open white robe, which perfectly complemented her bronzed skin. The sheer garment was left open in the front, to expose her massive cleavage, as well as her taut tummy and impressive abs.

She added a pair of white lace panties to the ensemble. The lingerie was cut high on her hips and fit snugly around her slim midsection. Although, Katelyn sported a minimal look in the pic, she did carry a navy blue book with a light-colored spine in her arms as if it were precious to her.

In the caption of the photo, the model revealed that she loved reading and that she believes that books are a “magical” way to explore new worlds.

Katelyn posed on a sunlit porch for the pic. She had both of her arms hugged in closely to her torso and her head turned away from the camera as she wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a sunlight streamed across the porch, and some green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part for the photo. The locks were styled in voluminous waves, which fell down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

Katelyn’s followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 4,900 times within the first 27 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 280 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You’re heaven on earth,” declared one follower.

“Literally my all time fav post notification and the BEST person in it,” another wrote.

“You are so amazing and inspiring and awesome much love and respect to you. You truly are the best person ever,” a third comment read.

“Love this shot!” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model knows how to work the camera. She’s often seen getting steamy while hitting the beach, or just lounging around her house in revealing clothing.

