Rachel Cook Sizzles In Black Crop Top With Plunging Neckline & Flirty Chaps

Popular influencer Rachel Cook turned up the heat in her latest Instagram share. The beauty shared a series of photos that saw her rocking a fringed top with a plunging neckline with tiny panties and a pair of chaps for a sexy look that got her fans to talking.

Rachel’s outfit was all black. Her halter-style top had triangle cups that exposed plenty of her cleavage. It featured a rhinestone-encrusted heart detail in the center that called attention not only to her chest but her abdomen. A long fringe on the bottom of the number teased her bare skin. Her panties had a bikini cut leaving most of her abs exposed. The chaps had a low-rise waist with ring details on each side and in the center. To complete her enticing look, she sported a matching cowboy hat.

Rachel wore her styled straight with bangs skimming the tops of her eyebrows. Sections of the sides were pulled back while the layered sides framed her face.

For accessories, she wore small earrings.

The post consisted of four snapshots that captured the influencer on her knees striking several poses on a bed. According to the geotag, she was in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the photo shoot.

The update certainly got lots of love from Rachel’s followers.

“Always so beautiful Rachel!” wrote one admirer, adding flame and heart emoji.

“Oh My God! You just made this cowboys dreams come true! Talk about an 11!” gushed a second fan.

“The most beautiful cowgirl I’ve ever seen,” a third comment read.

“Little lady you are absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth Instagram user chimed in.

In the first frame, Rachel faced the camera. She cocked one hip to the side. With her legs slightly parted, she showcased her toned thighs while gazing at the lens with a flirty smile.

The camera caught the model form a side angle in the second snap. She held a few strands of her hair in one hand while smiling. The pose showed off her flat abs and cleavage.

The third image was similar to the first in that Rachel faced the lens. She wore the hat on her head while holding the brim with one hand. She gazed ahead with a sultry expression on her face while she flaunting her hourglass figure.

Rachel tilted her head and flashed a coquettish grin at the lens in the the final snap. She held the hat near her thigh while she raised one shoulder to flaunt her chest.