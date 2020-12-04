Lauren Dascalo Rocks Black Bra With Fishnet Material & Matching Thong

Lauren Dascalo was back in action on Instagram this week. The model flaunted her killer bod as she posed in a scanty ensemble for her latest update.

In the sexy shots, Lauren was sure to have her over 1 million followers drooling while rocking a revealing black bra with fishnet material. The garment fit tightly around her chest and zipped in the front. The neckline was low-cut to flaunt her abundant cleavage, while the back was see-through to show off even more skin.

Lauren added a pair of matching thong panties. The lingerie was cut high over her curvy hips and emphasized her perfectly round booty and long, lean legs. She completed the outfit with a garter belt around her tiny waist, which accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs.

The blond bombshell accessorized the look with a pair of thick platform shoes that boasted a purple, yellow, green, and red color pattern. She also added a gold bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Lauren stood with her backside facing the camera. She held her garter belt in her hand and lifted one leg as she looked over her shoulder to stare into the camera.

The second shot featured her bending over and arching her back while placing one knee on a nearby table. The next slide was a close up of her torso. In the final pic, Lauren sat on the arm of a leather couch with her thighs apart and her hands resting on her lap while wearing a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the shots, a hardwood floor and a lamp was visible. Some wall art and a black table with a candlestick placed on top were also seen behind Lauren.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back and fell over her shoulders.

Lauren’s followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the post. The snaps garnered more than 27,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. It also earned over 640 comments during that time.

“I’m obsessed with this look on you,” one follower wrote.

“Cute,” declared another.

“Wowww,” a third user gushed.

“Oh babe you are so beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

Lauren is no stranger to flaunting her curves online. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a black lace lingerie set as she celebrated Thanksgiving.