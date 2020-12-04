Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Sports Bra & Bicycle Shorts

Jilissa Zoltko sizzled in a new update she shared to Instagram. The Miami-based model showed off her killer figure on Thursday, December 3, as she posed for the camera while wearing a tiny sports bra and matching shorts.

Jilissa sported a reddish-brown two-piece set. It included a sleeveless top and skintight bicycle shorts. The bra boasted a scoop neckline that sat low on her chest, showing a generous amount of her decolletage. The sportswear had a tight fit on her breasts that made her voluptuous cleavage look more prominent. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her washboard abs and taut tummy.

The bottoms that she sported clung high to her slim waistline. The thick stretchable band that hugged her small waist obscured her belly button from view. It also contained the brand’s logo. The clingy shorts hugged her every curve, accentuating her fit physique. The color of the attire complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

Jilissa was snapped outdoors in her sexy activewear. In the first pic, she directed her back to the camera and looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze. The second snap featured the babe in a similar stance. This time, she placed her right hand on her hip as she glanced to her left with a big smile on her face.

In the third photo, Jilissa stood sideways with her thighs parted. She tugged at her bottoms as she looked straight at the lens. A swipe to the right showed the hottie tugging at her top as she smiled brightly with her pearly whites showing.

In the last snapshot, the influencer posed front and center as she tilted her head. She tossed most of her locks to her right shoulder and gazed into the lens.

Jilissa kept her accessories minimal and only wore two gold bangles and rings. She also carried a black Prada bag. As for her hairstyle, she left her golden locks down and styled in sleek, straight strands. She had a pair of sunglasses, which were worn on her head.

In the caption, she dropped a chocolate bar emoji and shared that her outfit was from a brand called Bo and Tee. She tagged the brand in both the post and the picture.

Jilissa’s latest upload has earned a lot of praise from her fans, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with messages. Fans and several fellow influencers hit the “like” button over 33,200 times and left more than 440 comments on the titillating post. Countless followers were short on words, opting to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“You make me so insecure. LMFAO,” a follower wrote.

“Honestly, I’m in love,” added another fan.