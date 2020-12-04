‘Double Shot At Love’ Star B-Lashes Pairs Skintight Iridescent Pants With A Shirt Open To Her Navel

Double Shot at Love star Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz paired skintight iridescent pants with a white shirt open to her navel in a new Instagram share. The reality television star, who starred in the first two seasons of the MTV series, alongside Jersey Shore stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino looked luscious in the snap, where it appears she began her celebration of the holidays.

In the photograph, Brittani wore a stunning outfit taken in Farmingdale, New York. She stood in front of what appeared to be an entryway of a restaurant. At the bottom of the wall, a creamy paneled decorated accent was seen behind the reality star. Above it, a brick wall added a trendy touch. The floor was a decorative tile in gray and cream color. Surrounding her were holiday swags filled with pinecones and a small, flocked Christmas tree. A doorway that allowed for entrance into the business was seen to her right.

Brittani showed off her holiday spirit in a white blouse, which was left open to show off a tiny, pink camisole. The topper was thin and had sleeves that were slightly flared, with wrist bands that were ruched. It was tucked into her skintight pants. These bottoms shimmered in the light and gave off both pink and blue tones. On her waist, Brittani wore a black belt with gold detailing and donned booties on her feet in the same tone.

She accessorized her look with a small purse in the same tone as her camisole which had a silver chain. In her hands, she had a peppermint martini as stated in the image’s caption.

Brittani is expected to join her co-stars Nikki Hall, Suzi Baidya, Maria Elizondo, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Marissa Lucchese, Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke, and Nicky Curd for a third season of the popular television series.

Fans found Brittani’s look to be holiday perfect. They shared their feelings regarding her style in the comments section of the post.

“Oh my God, those pants tho! I love this look, it’s too much without being too much,” wrote one follower.

“One town over. Loving the rose gold vibes,” claimed a second fan of the tone of Brittani’s outfit.

“You look amazing, happy holidays from Australia,” penned a third Instagram user.

“I keep seeing pics of you with the blonde hair and I just have to say that I love it!! Looks great on you!” remarked a fourth fan.