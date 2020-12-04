Chanel West Coast Sizzles As Sexy Santa In Sultry Instagram Video

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a short video in which she rocked a sexy Santa ensemble.

A luxurious-looking high-back white upholstered chair with tufted detailing was placed on a seamless backdrop, creating a simple scene that allowed Chanel’s beauty to shine. She gave her audience a bit of a peek at the photoshoot process, as the photographer was visible to the left of her, and there were several lights and other pieces of equipment positioned towards the bottom of the frame.

Chanel looked smoking-hot in a festive ensemble that left little to the imagination. She wore a white bikini top or bralette with red striped trim around the edges of the cups. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, and the garment placed a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and also exposed her toned stomach.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that featured a candy cane striped pattern. The bottoms sat low on her hips, and the waistband came to just an inch or so below her belly bottom. Her curvaceous thighs looked incredible in the ensemble, and she placed one hand on the seat behind her as she leaned back, showing off her curves.

Chanel added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a pair of thigh-high boots in a bold red hue. The boots had a bit of a heel, and the style accentuated Chanel’s incredible legs. She also had a traditional Santa hat with a pom pom on the end and fluffy white trim at the bottom placed atop her hair, which was styled in voluminous curls with retro-inspired bangs barely grazing her forehead.

Chanel’s lips were parted and she had one hand atop her hat as she gazed seductively at the camera taking her photograph for the clip. She added a sparkling filter over top, and her fans loved the seasonal share. The post received over 77,300 views as well as 422 comments within eight hours.

“Ok Christmas queen,” one fan wrote, loving the festive vibe of the clip.

“Such a beauty!” another follower added, including several emoji in the comment.

“Will u be my Christmas present?” a third fan remarked.

“So beautiful sexy and gorgeous,” another chimed in, unable to decide which compliment to pay Chanel, who many fans will recognize from her role on the MTV show Ridiculousness.

