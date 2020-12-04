Natalie Roser Looks Radiant Sipping Wine In A Flirty Summer Dress

Australian beauty Natalie Roser surprised her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a thrilling trio of snaps in which she posed on the beach in a feminine, flirty dress. The pictures were captured in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Natalie was perched on a wooden bench at a wooden table with several pieces of fruit and small bowls atop it.

The ground underneath her was covered in sand, and to her left was a wooden staircase leading up through some winding greenery. Several lush green plants with yellow flowers were sprinkled along the background, and a structure was visible as well, giving the entire scene an effortlessly beachy vibe.

Natalie tagged the retailer S/W/F Boutique in the first slide, implying that her look came from that particular store. She wore a retro-inspired summer dress with a neckline that dipped just slightly in the middle, the fabric stretching over her curves. Two straps extended around her neck, accentuating her cleavage and sculpted shoulders, and she accessorized with a golden pendant necklace that drew even more attention to her chest.

The entire garment was crafted from a feminine printed fabric that incorporated shades of pale blue, periwinkle, emerald green and yellow. The dress had a snug fit through the torso, hugging her breasts and slim waist, before flaring out over her lower body in a looser silhouette. Natalie had one leg extended and the other bent on the bench, showing off some of her sun-kissed skin as the fabric of her outfit draped over her toned legs.

She held a glass of wine in one hand, and also had a pair of retro sunglasses on. Her blond locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her shoulder in effortless waves. She tagged the eyewear brand Soda in the caption as well as in the picture.

She gazed at something off in the distance in the second shot, keeping her casual position at the table, and in the third, she flashed a radiant smile at the camera as she played with her silky tresses.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 5,800 likes as well as 128 comments within just three hours.

