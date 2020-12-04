Hilde Osland Shows Off Her Growing Belly In Red Hot Leggings & A Sports Bra

Blond beauty Hilde Osland surprised her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of snaps in which she showed off her growing belly.

The photos were taken outdoors, and Hilde posed on an expanse of paved sidewalk bordered by grass. Several lush green trees were visible to her right, and a few structures could be spotted to her left as she headed down the path. The sky above was a gorgeous shade of blue, and the sun shone down on Hilde’s blond locks, although most of her body remained in the shade.

Hilde rocked an ensemble from the brand Bombshell Sportswear, a label she has worn on her Instagram page before. She tagged the brand’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her followers wanted to pick up any pieces of athletic attire.

Hilde angled her body to the side in the first image, fully showing off her growing baby bump. She rocked a red sports bra that hugged her ample assets, and paired it with high-waisted leggings that likewise clung to every inch of her curves. She added a few accessories, including a pair of earrings and a thin gold bangle on one wrist.

Hilde’s long blond locks were piled atop her head in a messy bun, with several strands escaping to frame her face, hang down the nape of her neck, and simply blow in the wind. The look had an effortless vibe that went perfectly with Hilde’s radiant glow.

She showcased more of the sports bra in the second image, placing one hand on her waist and adjusting one side as she gazed at the camera.

Fo the third slide, she flaunted the look from the back. The sports bra had an asymmetrical style with one thinner strap and one thicker strap joining to extend over one shoulder. The leggings hugged her pert posterior, and she finished off the athletic ensemble with sneakers.

Hilde’s followers loved the post, and it racked up over 19,300 likes as well as 369 comments in just 39 minutes.

“Looking fabulous. Pregnancy treating you well,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“You are glowing,” another follower chimed in.

“The little bump is making you glow like the queen you are,” a third fan remarked.

“Omg beautiful,” yet another added.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde delighted her audience by sharing news of her pregnancy with a few adorable beachside shots. She rocked a white ensemble that left her stomach exposed, and her partner held a string of sonogram photos in one of the snaps.