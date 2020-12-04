Melissa Gorga, 41, Wears Low-Cut Skintight White Catsuit That Clings To Her Curves

Melissa Gorga wore a low-cut, skintight white catsuit that clung to her every curve in a new Instagram share. The Real Housewives of New Jersey shared the snap with a tongue-in-cheek caption to the delight of her 2.1 million followers who hit the “like” button 25,000 times thus far.

In the photograph, the mother of three looked younger than her years as she posed in a tropical locale. She stood on what appeared to be a balcony that overlooked an area that had palm trees in the background. It featured a reddish-tan flooring and a glass railing so the outdoor view was not blocked. A wooden railing surrounded the perimeter of the area.

Melissa reportedly traveled to the locale for the wedding of her niece Lexie over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The beachside affair was featured on Melissa’s Instagram story, where she cheered for her daughter Antonia, who was part of the wedding party reported Bravo.

Although she was not at home, she felt the need to represent the East Coast via her choice of headwear, a New York Yankees baseball cap.

That was paired with the seamless outfit which featured thin straps at her shoulders. The garment had a scooped neckline which showed off her full breasts. It clung to her tiny waist and toned thighs before finishing at the lower part of her legs.

Melissa wore her dark hair down. Her tresses peeked out from underneath the cap and she pulled them apart to frame her breasts on either side of her upper body.

She wore few accessories as to not draw attention away from the sleek look. On her left wrist, she had a pink bracelet and watch. Her right held a delicate, gold bracelet. On her neck, a large diamond nameplate was visible that hung to her collarbone. Above that, a smaller gold necklace that had a cross was also seen.

In the comments section of the post, fans were shocked by her fashion choice.

“OMG WHO CAN PULL OFF A SKIN TIGHT WHITE BODYSUIT!!!!!” wrote one fan.

“Oh the hat, I get it now, it took a minute,” remarked a second follower of the reality star’s Instagram page.

“I don’t understand how none of the material is clinging to her… she looks amazing,” penned a third viewer.

“God I want my body like yours. One day. You are really beautiful, its hard to believe you have had three children,” commented a fourth fan of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.