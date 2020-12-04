Kendall Jenner Lifts Top And Flashes Bra To Support Her Siblings

Kendall showed off her underwear on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram story.

Kendall Jenner flashed her bra this week as she showed her support for her family members’ various business ventures. The supermodel was vacationing with her Keeping Up with the Kardashians co-stars in Lake Tahoe on the border of California and Nevada and playfully lifted her top for the camera to promote her sister’s underwear line.

The clip was posted to Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram story on December 3 and can be seen via The Daily Mail.

The four-second video began with Kendall standing in front of a gray wall in between two pieces of furniture. She showed her flawless figure in high-waisted skintight black leggings and a brown baggy, long-sleeved cropped sweater that gave a peek at her toned torso.

The reality star had her long brunette hair cascading down her back and revealed almost everything she was wearing was from a member of her family, as Khloe tagged each brand in a white font.

Kendall said her sweater was from Khloe’s Good American line before she pulled it up to reveal her plain black triangle bra, which she confirmed was from Kim Kardashian’s Skims collection.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kendall pulled it back down and giggled as she lifted her right foot to point to her light brown slides. She shared that they were by Kim’s husband Kanye West’s Yeezy line and laughed before she walked out of frame.

But her other siblings weren’t left out. In a second, slightly longer video posted at the same time, Kendall stood closer and continued to show love for her family’s endorsements, as well as her own.

The Victoria’s Secret model pointed to her lip gloss from Kim’s KKW Beauty and her white teeth, aided by her collaboration with Moon Oral Care. She pointed to her eyes where she used Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

“Find it all on Poosh,” Kendall said as she shrugged and smiled, referring to Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand. She let out another giggle and walked off to the right as her sister again tagged the accounts.

Kendall previously gave fans a look at her model body last month on her own Instagram story when she flashed some skin while celebrating the news Joe Biden had won the presidential election.

Kendall rocked a gray sports bra and matching sweatpants as she sat on her bed, telling fans that she’d just woken up. She celebrated the president-elect and vice president to be by adding an Instagram sticker of Joe and Kamala Harris wearing sunglasses.