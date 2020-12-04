Saweetie Models Crop Top & Biker Shorts From Her Own Merchandise For Latest Instagram Post

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The rapper modeled her own merchandise for her most recent post that hasn’t gone unnoticed by her followers.

The “Back to the Streets” hitmaker stunned in a cream crop top that featured the title of her single “Tap In” and her upcoming album title, Pretty B*tch Music, across the front. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted biker shorts of the same color that fell above her upper thigh. Saweetie completed her attire with fluffy slippers and rocked long acrylic nails. She accessorized herself with a jeweled necklace featuring a pendant and large hoop earrings. Saweetie tied back her dark hair in a ponytail but left her baby hairs slicked down.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured taking a selfie in a tall mirror with her phone. Saweetie crouched down and posed fairly side-on, which gave fans a view from behind. She appeared to be throwing up a peace sign behind the electronic device and sported a smirky expression while resting her right foot on tiptoes.

In the third slide, the entertainer was snapped on the floor and sat up straight with her arm raised in the air. Saweetie puckered up her lips and looked into her phone screen with a pout.

In the fourth and final frame, stood up with one hand on her hip.

In the tags, she credited her merchandise account, Icy by Saweetie.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than half a million likes and over 5,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.6 million followers.

“It’s the body for me,” one user wrote.

“Ugh I hate how ur perfectly beautiful with the body of a goddess. I feel attached,” another person shared.

“You are so pretty,” remarked a third fan.

“I need the fit,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a dark-colored crop top that featured a mock neck with a red-and-black skort that showed off her sheer black tights underneath. Saweetie wore a black beret on top of her long wavy blond locks and held a black handbag with chain straps. She decorated her acrylic nails with a unique design and applied a bold red lip.