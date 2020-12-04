NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Could Form Mavericks’ Big Three With Luka Doncic And Kristaps Porzingis

Since the departure of LeBron James in the summer of 2018, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star power forward Kevin Love and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. As of now, the Cavaliers are yet to make Love officially available on the trading block but if they decide to move him before the 2021 trade deadline, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster. One of the potential suitors of Love on the trade market is the Dallas Mavericks.

In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World suggested a blockbuster deal that would enable Love to form the Mavericks’ Big Three with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis next year. In the proposed scenario, the Mavericks would acquire Love by sending a package that includes Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Wes Iwundu, and a future first-round pick to the Cavaliers. If the trade becomes a reality, it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“The Dallas Mavericks would send out some contracts, alongside a wing defender in Wes Iwundu and a future pick. The pick here is a first-round pick to reflect the lower value of the Mavericks’ picks when they contend. Even with the Mavericks’ contention status factored in, this is a good return for the Cavaliers as they would get some contracts for future trade, and a pick for their rebuild.”

Jason Miller / Getty Images

The proposed scenario would make a lot of sense for the Cavaliers, especially if they finally decide to focus on the development of their young core and undergo a full-scale rebuild. The potential deal would give them their expected return for Love which is a package that includes a young player and a future first-round pick. At 25, Iwundu is still young enough to be part of Cleveland’s rebuilding plan.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks would be finally acquiring a third star that would help Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season. Love may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past two seasons, but he would still be a huge help for the Mavericks, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

He would give them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, facilitator, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. What makes Love a more intriguing addition to Dallas is his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, making him an ideal fit alongside a ball-dominant superstar like Doncic.