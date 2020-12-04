NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Could Form Mavericks’ Big Three With Luka Doncic And Kristaps Porzingis

Since the departure of LeBron James in the summer of 2018, rumors have been continuously swirling around the Cleveland Cavaliers and All-Star power forward Kevin Love’s future with the team. As of now, the Cavaliers haven’t made Love available on the trading block, but if they decide to move him before the 2021 trade deadline, several teams in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in him. One of the potential suitors for Love is the Dallas Mavericks.

In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World suggested a blockbuster deal that would enable Love to form the Mavericks’ Big Three with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis next year. In the proposed scenario, the Mavericks would acquire Love by sending a package that includes Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Wes Iwundu, and a future first-round pick to the Cavaliers. If the trade becomes a reality, it would help both teams improve their rosters.

“The Dallas Mavericks would send out some contracts, alongside a wing defender in Wes Iwundu and a future pick. The pick here is a first-round pick to reflect the lower value of the Mavericks’ picks when they contend. Even with the Mavericks’ contention status factored in, this is a good return for the Cavaliers as they would get some contracts for future trade, and a pick for their rebuild.”

Jason Miller / Getty Images

The proposed scenario would make a lot of sense for the Cavaliers, especially if they finally decide to focus on the development of their young core and undergo a full-scale rebuild. The potential deal would give them their expected return for Love, which is a package that includes a young player and a future first-round pick. At 25, Iwundu is still young enough to be part of Cleveland’s rebuilding plan.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks would finally acquire a third star that could help Doncic and Porzingis carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season. Love may have had some ups and downs in the past two seasons, but he would still be a huge help for the Mavericks, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

He would give them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, facilitator, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. What makes Love a more intriguing addition to Dallas is his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, making him an ideal fit alongside a ball-dominant superstar like Doncic.