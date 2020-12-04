Chrishell Stause Reveals She Had A ‘Hangup’ About Dating ‘DWTS’ Pro Keo Motsepe

The 'Selling Sunset' star admitted she was unsure about dating a younger guy.

Chrishell Stause has revealed she was hesitant to date Dancing with the Stars Keo Motsepe.

The Selling Sunset star, who recently shared an Instagram post to confirm she is dating the handsome South African dancer, was nervous about taking the plunge with a younger guy.

In an interview on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Instagram Live, Chrishell opened up about her initial hesitation to date Keo, who is the best friend of her DWTS pro partner, Gleb Savchenko.

“I had a little bit of a hangup at first because I was worried because he’s younger,” she admitted, per ET Online.“I was in my head and I was thinking… But a lot of guys my age and older still don’t want what I am looking for…”

Keo turned 31 on November 24, while Chrishell will celebrate her 40th birthday in July.

Once she got over the age gap, Chrishell was all in. She added that she was “grateful” to have met Keo after being cast on Dancing With the Stars.

“I had the best experience [on DWTS] but this to me is the coolest thing,” she said. “I knew from my dance work I wasn’t going to win a Mirrorball from the beginning. To have this come from it, I’m just very smitten.”

While Kaitlyn’s boyfriend Jason Tartick added that it was “so obvious” there was something between the two at Keo’s birthday party last month, Chrishell revealed that was the night that they realized they didn’t know how much longer they could hide their relationship.

A source told ET that Chrishell and Keo have been seeing each other for a couple of weeks, and “haven’t been shy” about their PDA in front of the other DWTS cast members as their romance heats up.

But not everyone on the cast was in the know. On Instagram, Chrishell made the relationship reveal by sharing a photo of Keo planting a kiss on her cheek. The Selling Sunset beauty smiled as she leaned in for the smooch from her man.

DWTS contestant Skai Jackson hit the comments section to express shock over the news.

“Omggg when howww love this,” the former Disney Channel star wrote.

“If Skai didn’t know, they must have kept it on the down-low!!” another fan added.

The romance news came as a shock to Dancing with the Stars followers who thought Chrishell had been dating her pro partner, Gleb. Last month, Chrishell and her DWTS partner denied rumors that they had an affair while working together on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. Gleb and his wife, Elena Samodanova, announces the end of their 14-year marriage days after he was eliminated from the competition with Chrishell. Elena accused Gleb of “ongoing infidelity” and a “recent inappropriate relationship.”