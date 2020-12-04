Julia Roberts, 53, Wows In Daisy Dukes At The Beach

Julia stunned during a beach stroll.

Julia Roberts proved age is nothing but a number as she hit the beach in Daisy Dukes this week. The Notting Hill actor was photographed by paparazzi enjoying a coastal stroll in Hawaii as she showed off her toned pins.

In candid photos that can be seen via The Daily Mail, Julia kept things casual as she soaked up the sun and walked barefoot along the sand next to the ocean.

The 53-year-old star wowed in light, short denim shorts that finished high on her thigh with frayed edges to flaunt tan. She wrapped a green and yellow plaid shirt around her waist that highlighted her slim middle.

Julia rocked a slouchy grey t-shirt with the words “below sea level” written in all caps in a blue font over her torso underneath a large sketch of a bird.

Julia wore dark sunglasses with a rose gold tortoise shell rim and had her hair pulled back into a messy bun to let her natural beauty do all the talking, as she seemingly went makeup free.

The My Best Friend’s Wedding actor accessorized with sparkly earrings and looked at her phone as she paddled in the shallow ocean water.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

In other photos, she appeared to place her phone in her back pocket as she kept a mainly neutral expression. Julia was also snapped pursing her lips slightly as she put her hand behind her ear before continuing with her stroll with her hands by her sides.

Julia seemed to be alone, but kept herself entertained with her phone as she had what appeared to be AirPods in both ears.

Though it’s not clear if she was visiting for work or pleasure, Julia’s known to be a big fan of Hawaii. As reported by Today, she used to have a home on the island of Kauai with a two-bedroom guest cottage on its grounds. She sold it in 2016 for $16.2 million.

The new snaps came after paparazzi spotted Julia during another trip to the beach earlier this year. That time, the mom of three took a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with a group of family and friends where she flaunted her age-defying toned figure in a two-piece.

The star showed off her signature big smile as she laughed with friends in the February pictures. Julia rocked navy swimwear that showed off her tattoo on the small of her back as she lounged around the pool with wet hair.