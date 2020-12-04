Ana Paula Saenz Smolders In A Sexy Bikini While Posing On A Yacht

Ana Paula Saenz stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot update. On Friday, December 4, the Mexican model showed off her ample assets and fabulous figure in a skimpy bikini while enjoying the day at the beach.

Ana rocked a sexy two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her bombshell curves. It included a tiny top with cups that were fully-lined to prevent her from revealing too much. The red cups were adorned with black fishnet-like fabric. Notably, the swimwear failed to fully cover her voluptuous chest, and the plunging neckline offered a tantalizing view of her cleavage. The thin straps that went over her shoulders accentuated her slim arms.

The matching bottoms were even more revealing. Like the top, the thong was two-toned. It boasted a pretty low-cut waistline that accentuated her flat stomach and abs. Only a tiny piece of fabric covered her privates. Its waistband was made up of narrow straps that clung to her small waist. Its high-cut design also left plenty of skin exposed around her groin area.

In the picture, Ana was photographed soaking up some sun on a yacht. She posed sideways as she leaned on the railings and used her arms as support with her thighs spread. She appeared to be staring at something that caught her attention when the photographer took the snap.

The vast ocean and the blue sky made up the background. The beautiful sun glitter was also evident in the shot.

Ana wore her brunette hair down and straight. Her locks fell on her back and were windswept by the strong sea breeze. She chose to wear a dainty necklace and a bangle as her accessories.

The internet personality paired the photo with a short caption. She wrote a few words and added a mix of emoji. According to the geotag, she was in Dubai.

The post earned more than 16,300 likes and an upward of 190 comments in less than a day of being live on Instagram. Fans and followers from all over the globe flocked to the comments section, showering her with various messages. Several other admirers also praised her facial features and body. Most of them described her beauty in words, while others used emoji to get their point across.

“Body goals even though it is not all-natural. I don’t care what people say,” one of her admirers commented.

“You already know I love this one, Ana! Wow! I like those colors on you. You are as beautiful as the ocean and as hot as the sun,” added another fan.

“You are a temptation. The sea does not tempt me, but you do,” a third follower wrote.