‘The View’ Hosts Sara Haines & Sunny Hostin Delight Fans With Surprise Low-Key Look

The View hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin delighted fans with a surprise low-key fashion look of sweatpants and slippers on the series’ December 3 episode. The two women, who were live on-camera, showed off their hidden casual wear to their fellow co-hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Ana Navarro, who chuckled in delight. The moment was captured on the show’s Instagram page, where Sara stood up and opened up a large blanket, which covered up a pair of tye-dyed pink sweatpants and low-cut comfy boots.

Sara stood up from her seat during the panel discussion and said she wanted her friends to see a full-body shot. “This is what I look like on-set,” she said, as she turned to display her body. She opened up a large, brown blanket and revealed the hidden, low-key look. She then told her co-hosts that things are not the same as they used to be on the ABC set in a moment captured for posterity on the show’s Instagram page.

Fans would have never known that the lovely blonde newswoman was wearing this type of comfy clothing from the way the camera captured her from the waist up as she participated in the discussions of the day on The View. Sara looked lovely in a brown, leather-look top that had a series of buttons down the front and a small collar. Her hair was pulled back away from her face in braids that ran along her scalp and were secured in the back.

Sara is the only cast member who films on the New York City set of The View. Whoopi, Joy, Sunny, and Ana are all remotely broadcasting from their homes, something they have done since April of this year when the coronavirus pandemic caused the series to shut down.

Sunny laughed and quickly raised her own blanket, which covered her legs, and displayed off her own sweatpants and slippers.

In response, Whoopi joked, “There you have it. I’m not actually going to stand up because I’m not wearing any underwear.”

This quip caused uproarious laughter from the women as the show cut away to commercial.

Fans of The View loved the admission and took to the comments section of the post to share their own views on Sara’s quick change.

“I love Sara, she brings so much joy to the table,” penned one viewer.

“This segment was hilarious. I know exactly how you feel,” claimed a second fan.

“Sarah is so pretty and young. She can wear anything and pull it off. My style is more like Whoopi’s,” wrote a third Instagram follower.

“This part made me laugh so much. Way to go, Sara and Sunny,” remarked a fourth follower.