Gwen Stefani Teases New Music Is Coming Really Soon Via Social Media, Fans Are Left Wondering When

Gwen Stefani is teasing new music. The three-time Grammy Award winner took to Twitter on Thursday night and hinted that a single was on its way real soon.

“i’ve got a new song. i want to play it for u. when are u guys gonna be around? gx,” she wrote.

The tweet quickly caught the attention of many, racking up more than 560 retweets, 4,700 likes, and over 670 replies from her excited fandom in the span of nine hours.

Stefani has yet to announce a release date or title for the song. However, an interaction between her fiance, country singer Blake Shelton, implies something may be coming later this month.

Shelton quote-tweeted the songstress, writing that he will be around in the “next week or 2.” Stefani replied, “that’s perfect.”

Unsurprisingly, fans were sent into a mini frenzy.

“I NEED IT TODAY GWEN STEFANI,” one user tweeted passionately in capital letters.

“I love you guys but can you stop teasing we’re anxious over here, we need a date,” another person shared on Twitter.

“Omg! Talk about the best present ever! I would love to hear some new Gwen music anytime, anywhere. I will drop anything,” remarked a third account in a tweet.

“gwen seriously i have heart problems (caused by you and your lil friend) PLEASE DONT KILL ME LIKE THAT AND GO AWAY,” a fourth admirer tweeted.

In an Instagram post, the mom-of-three took a trip down memory lane and shared a number of her own single and album artworks from the 2000s decade.

The former No Doubt frontwoman has released four solo studio albums to date since 2004 — Love. Angel. Music. Baby., The Sweet Escape, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, and You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Stefani has been vocal about making new music this year. In a new interview she did for the current season of The Voice, she spoke about how she became inspired to get creative again during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, per Hidden Jams.

Stefani expressed that a lot of the writing sessions were being done via Zoom, which she explained wasn’t ideal but didn’t stop the music from being made. The “Make Me Like You” hitmaker also got inspiration from fellow Voice judge Kelly Clarkson, who is also cooking up a new album.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stefani released a new festive single, “Here This Christmas,” in October. The song was added to the 2020 deluxe edition of her Christmas album and will be accompanying festive movies on the Hallmark Channel this year.