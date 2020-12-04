WWE News: Charlotte Flair Shows Off Toned Abs & Teases In-Ring Return: ‘I’m Going To Finish 2020 Strong’

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter this week and gave her 1.8 followers an update on current progress. The WWE superstar, who has been absent from television for the majority of 2020, promised that she’s “going to finish the year strong,” suggesting that she’s close to a comeback.

“The Queen” broadcast the news courtesy of a stunning selfie. In the photo, Flair was at the gym dressed in her workout gear. She wore a tiny white sports vest with skintight grey tights and white sneakers. Her footwear was peppered with bright colors as well, including blue, green and yellow.

Flair looked in great shape as she flexed biceps and showed off her toned abs. She also boasted a confident smile on her face, suggesting that she’s feeling healthy and raring to return to work. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Flair recently revealed that fans can expect to see her before WrestleMania 37. Her latest upload showed that she could return any day now, though.

The picture also excited her fans, many of whom hoped that she’d be back in time to win next month’s women’s Royal Rumble match at the pay-per-view of the same name. However, some of her other admirers used the comments section to compliment the wrestler for being in enviable shape.

I’m going to finish 2020 strong ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/e1I1V66rgm — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 3, 2020

“You wanna put out a cookbook so I can be on your ab-game level? Looking sliced up, like a champ,” tweeted one fan.

I wouldn’t have imagined it, any other way. Your dedication and determination to be the best are astounding and inspiring,” wrote a second Twitter user.

“Damn you look great. But what you said, does that mean you’ll make a surprise return at TLC or the last WWE show of the year,” asked a third Twitter fan.

Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the comments section. Some of her fans also shared their dream booking plans for “The Queen” upon her next appearance, with many hoping that she wins title gold as soon as possible.

The sentiments also showed that Flair has been missed and many wrestling aficionados are excited about her comeback. As The Inquisitr previously recalled, Flair was the subject of criticism earlier this year as she was appearing on every weekly WWE show, despite there supposedly being a brand split.

Some viewers felt that she was overexposed, though Flair counteracted this claim by saying that she loved to work and shouldn’t have to feel bad about wanting to get better at her job.