Carrie Underwood’s Stunning ‘O Holy Night’ Performance Leave Fans In Tears

Carrie's vocals soared on the Christmas hymn.

Carrie Underwood had fans in tears this week when she performed a stunning rendition of ‘O Holy Night’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The country star chatted with the host via video link on December 3 and shared a pre-recorded version of the hymn that had fans across the country sharing their praise.

The performance, which can be seen via the YouTube video below, was stripped back and let the multiple Grammy winner’s powerhouse vocals shine through.

She kept things simple with a scaled-back live band, featuring violins and a piano. The “Cry Pretty” hitmakers performed with understated Christmas trees behind her as she stood in front of a large screen depicting a starry scene with one extra large star in the top left corner.

Carrie wowed in a satin navy blue gown, which finished below the knee and was fitted around her middle to highlight her slim waist. It had a high neck and billowing sleeves that gave a glimpse at her toned lower arms.

The mom of two wore her signature blond hair down in curls that cascaded over her left shoulder, and she held a seriously high note with ease at the end of the song as snow began to fall behind her.

Viewers were flawed by her vocals, with some admitting that the powerful rendition left them crying.

“I’m apparently not a total grinch- @carrieunderwood on @jimmyfallon just made me cry thug tears,” one person tweeted.

“I didn’t think I would be sobbing at 20 past 5 this morning but omg @carrieunderwood singing o holy night was beautiful,” another wrote.

“Wow! Carrie Underwood singing Oh, Holy Night on the Tonight Show. Amazing!” a third tweet read.

“Wonderful voice and a touching performance #FallonTonight,” a fourth wrote with several clapping hand emoji, two red hearts, and a fourth leaf clover.

The song featured on Carrie’s first Christmas album, My Gift, which she appeared on the show to promote.

Carrie’s been gifting fans with a host of treats this week. Her gorgeous performance came the same day as she dropped a new duet in which she sings in Spanish.

The mom of two teamed up with David Bisbal for the upbeat Spanglish Latin pop track “Tears of Gold” and the duo released the music video on the morning of December 3.

In it, Carrie wowed in a mini-dress that revealed her world-famous legs as the two sang together as gold confetti fell around them.