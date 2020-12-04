Kate Bock Showcases Hot Bod In Daisy Dukes & Psychedelic Thigh-High Boots

Kate Bock crossed the road in a striking outfit that got her 749,000 Instagram followers talking. The Sports Illustrated bikini model took to social media on Thursday to celebrate her flawless figure and treat her fans with a sizzling snap.

In the photo, Kate wore a sleeveless vest that bared her toned abs. She flaunted her sculpted midsection and tiny waist in the white crop top with a square neckline.

The 32-year-old rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes with the vest. The denim shorts were a snug fit and hugged Kate’s hips and thighs. They were also very short and she put her endless legs on display.

Kate’s thigh-high boots created a stir. The multi-colored heels elevated her entire ensemble with its playful yet saucy edge. The platform shoe had a killer heel that lengthened her already long limbs.

Kate styled her hair in soft waves that framed her lovely face. Her only visible accessory was a pair of dark shades.

In her caption, Kate wrote that the snow was melting and added three smiling face-emoji with sunglasses at the end of her comment.

The supermodel took to the outdoors for the snap. She posed on a road with a low white building behind her. Tall palm trees, shrubs, and plants decorated the landscape in the distance. A clear blue sky seemed to indicate a sunny day.

Kate stood in the middle of the road for the photo opp. She stood with her feet apart and her body rotated to the side. She put her right hand on her hip while looking over her shoulder. Kate’s hair blew in the wind and she lifted her hand to play with it. She looked fierce as she looked away from the lens.

The social media star’s fans showered her with love after she posted the snap. It has already racked up more than 7,000 likes, while others took to the comments section.

“I could not think of better legs for those boots,” one fan complimented her.

Another referred to her caption where she said that the snow was melting.

“And so are my eyes,” they teased.

Someone else thought that she was looking very good.

“No doubt! You look AMAZING!” they raved.

A fourth Instagrammer waxed lyrical about Kate’s beauty.

“It’s hard to measure or explain all the beauty you bring to this planet!” they gushed.

Two weeks ago, Kate stunned her admirers with a risqué image. She went pantsless in a black-and-white photo, baring her booty while standing next to a mirror. She also wore a dressy evening top in that particular update.