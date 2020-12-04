Laura Amy Shows Off Underboob In Tiny Crop Top In NSFW Update

Laura Amy thrilled her 898,000 Instagram followers with a new sizzling post. On December 4, the brunette model uploaded a snapshot that showed her flaunting her ample assets in a skimpy crop top, pairing it with some baggy pants.

In the image, Laura was snapped in her scanty attire in a place that looked like a hotel room. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Sydney, Australia. Longtime fans of the model know that Laura loved the idea of a staycation. As seen in many of her posts, she takes her photos inside hotel rooms.

The babe posed with her body slightly angled to the side. She seemingly stood near the window as her curves were greatly illuminated by sunlight. She raised her right hand to the back of her head as she looked straight into the camera with a serious expression on her face.

In the update, Laura rocked an all-brown ensemble. The sleeveless crop top looked similar to that of a racerback tank. It did not offer a lot of coverage, as it only covered her chest, the upper part of her bust, and her back. The piece was so small that a generous amount of her underboob could be seen. She was presumably braless underneath the piece, but the ribbed material managed to obscure her nipples from exposure. Its cut left a lot of skin exposed along her toned midsection, and fans couldn’t help but gush over her taut tummy.

She wore semi-high-waisted joggers. The thick waistband sat just below her navel, and it accentuated her slim waist. The bottoms were loose, which was a nice contrast to the skin-baring top.

The influencer accessorized with her favorite name necklace and two gold bangles. She wore her long hair down, parted in the middle, and opted for a straight hairstyle. The strands fell on her shoulders and back.

In the caption, Laura dropped an emoji and wrote a “Happy Friday” hashtag. She also revealed that her ensemble came from I Am Gia as she tagged the retailer in the picture.

As of this writing, the latest share has pulled in more than 6,100 likes and about 180 comments. The comments section was filled with gushing messages and compliments from avid admirers and fellow models. Some followers struggled with the right words to express their thoughts and chimed in with a string of emoji instead.

“Sexy hair and a sensational figure. You are perfect!” a fan wrote.

“Definitely in the upper 3 on all of Instagram, if not no.1!! You always blow me away with your beauty!!” commented another follower.

“You are looking very hot,” added a third admirer.