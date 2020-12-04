Kelly Gale Shows Off Chiseled Abs & Impressive Flexibility While Performing A Backbend On The Edge Of A Cliff

Kelly wore a set of bright red activewear as she performed the stunt.

Kelly Gale’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The Victoria’s Secret model showed off both her fit figure and flexibility in a jaw-dropping new addition to her page on Thursday, December 3.

The 25-year-old appeared to have been on a hike through a large canyon when she stopped for some “casual stretching.” She posed at the edge of a cliff, planting her hands and feet flat on the ground to prop her body up into a full backbend as the sun spilled over her, illuminating the eye-popping balancing act. She was just inches away from a perilous drop that surely would have resulted in catastrophe had she slipped at all while performing the move.

Fortunately, Kelly appeared to pull off the yoga pose effortlessly, though the pose was not all that captivated the attention of her audience. Many were also stunned by the beauty’s incredible physique, which she flaunted in a set of clingy activewear that fit her slender frame like a glove.

The Swedish bombshell stunned as she showed off her gym-honed figure in a bright red sports bra that popped against her deep tan. The garment was sleeveless, offering a look at her toned arms and shoulders as she demonstrated off her impressive strength. It clung tightly to her chest and cut off right at her rib cage, treating fans to a full look at her taut stomach and chiseled abs as well.

Kelly also wore a pair of matching red leggings that were equally as flattering. The bottoms hugged her lower half in all the right ways, highlighting her curvy hips and lean legs. It also featured a thick waistband that accentuated her trim waist.

She completed the sporty look with chunky gray socks and multi-colored hiking shoes. Her dark locks were tied up in a ponytail and spilled to the rocky red ground as she contorted her body.

The catwalk queen earned a mix of reactions from her massive online audience. Many shared their admiration for her advanced yoga move, while others warned her to be cautious when trying dangerous stunts such as the one she did in the photo.

“That sooo does not look like ‘casual’ for the rest of us mere mortals! Amazing shot!” one person wrote.

“Wow!! That’s pretty cool,” praised another fan.

“Omg! You’re amazing Kelly,” a third follower remarked.

“Be careful. People fall from there,” added a fourth user.

The shot has also racked up nearly 22,000 likes within 14 hours of going live.