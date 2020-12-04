Ana Cheri Flaunts Tantalizing Cleavage Wearing Skimpy Lingerie In Sassy Video Update

Ana Cheri got pulses racing in most recent Instagram share on Thursday night. To the delight of her 12.5 million followers, the curvy fitness model bared a jaw-dropping amount of cleavage and spread her legs in front of the camera while mouthing a portion of the track “Therefore I Am” by Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish.

Ana appeared to have propped her phone up on a low table in front of the plush surface on which she sat, a portion of which was visible beyond her right arm. The camera was angled upward and zoomed in to perfectly capture her head down to her parted thighs.

Ana leaned forward during the quick three-part clip, giving a tantalizing display of her voluptuous breasts, which spilled over the demi-cups of her bright red bra. The underwire garment featured a skimpy floral lace and two straps in the center that were stretched taut across the depth of her cleavage.

The rest of the lingerie was covered by a fleecy, tan hoodie that was unzipped several inches below Ana’s bust. She wore the hood up over her head to showcase a pair of cute, rounded animal ears at the top, which matched the bear emoji she added in the caption.

The length of the sweater concealed her nether region, but was pulled up on either side to reveal the adjustable straps of a red garter belt running across the tops of her thighs, and attached to a pair of sheer white stockings with crimson edging.

Ana wore her dark hair styled in loose curls, which was swept over one shoulder and grazed the top of her ample assets. Her face looked glamorously flawless.

She exuded attitude as she lip-synced the lyrics, “Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Get my pretty name out of your mouth,” with a smile on her full lips. She also motioned with her hands to provide emphasis to the words, showing off her long, manicured fingernails.

Ana’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the post, and it racked up over 23,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Hundreds of people also took to the comments section, primarily with strings of affectionate emoji. The ever-popular heart-eyes, flame, and heart symbols appeared to be most popular in this case. Others referred to her as “cute,” “beautiful,” and “adorable.”

“Flavor,” declared fellow social media celebrity, Kelsie Jean Smeby, who also elected to leave a single-word compliment.