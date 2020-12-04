Celeste Bright Shows Off Fantastic Figure In A Teal Chain Bikini

Celeste Bright has her fans talking about her flawless figure once again after sharing a smoking-hot new photo to her Instagram page on Thursday. The model looked stunning as she showed some serious skin in a sexy swimsuit that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The 26-year-old posed on the patio of a luxurious house for the steamy photo op. She stood directly in front of the camera, taking up the middle of the frame as she gazed back at the lens with an alluring stare while pursing her plump lips in a sensual manner.

An awning provided some shade to the blond bombshell as she worked the camera, though a peek at the beautiful day could be seen through an opening in the background of the shot. A glimpse of vibrant greenery was also in sight, giving the photo a slightly tropical vibe.

Celeste looked ready to head out and enjoy the gorgeous weather, as she had slipped into a teeny teal bikini from Beach Bunny Swimwear that popped against her allover glow. The set included a sexy top with a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage. It also featured a set of gold rings in the middle of its cups that drew even more attention to the busty display.

On her lower half, the social media sensation sported a pair of matching teal bikini bottoms that upped the ante of her NSFW display. The barely there piece had an outrageous high-cut design that left the babe’s toned legs and famous curves hanging out for her 710,000 followers to admire. Meanwhile, its flashy chain waistband was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, taut stomach, and chiseled abs.

Celeste accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings. They just barely peeked out from underneath her long platinum locks, which were styled in a middle part and deep waves that spilled over her toned shoulders, framing her striking features along the way.

Fans went wild for the beauty’s latest social media upload, awarding it more than 13,000 likes within 10 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload to leave compliments for her jaw-dropping display as well.

“Why are you so lovely and attractive. A dream,” one person wrote.

“You always look so beautiful effortlessly,” remarked another fan.

“So sweet and hot,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

Celeste often dazzles her fans with glimpses of her incredible body. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw going topless while taking a bubble bath in Costa Rica. The shot proved to be another hit, racking up more than 30,000 likes to date.